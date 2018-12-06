FRANKLIN — Mr. Budd H. McDonald, 66, of Franklin died at his home on Dec. 4, 2018.
He was born in Franklin on Sept. 27, 1952, the son of Roland and Evelyn (Keyser) McDonald. Budd resided in Franklin most of his life.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was aboard the ship that recovered the first Apollo space capsule.
Mr. McDonald worked at Watts Regulator in Franklin for many years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He loved his dogs, Zoey and Zeus, very much.
Family members include his children, Carrie McDonald of Franklin, Dawn Austin of Dunnsville, Virginia, and Christopher McDonald Sr. of Franklin; two grandchildren, Kaitlin Chandonnait and Christopher McDonald Jr.; close friend Pam Clement of Franklin; a sister, Gerry Atwood of Franklin; three brothers, Bruce McDonald and Sid McDonald, both of Franklin, and Wayne McDonald of Andover; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by siblings Winnie Mansfield, Roland McDonald Jr., John H. McDonald, Raymond McDonald, and Brian McDonald.
A service and interment will be on Wednesday, Dec. 12, noon at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery Chapel in Boscawen.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
