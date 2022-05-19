PEMBROKE — Bryan Frederick Caruso, 42, a resident of Pembroke for the past seven years, passed away suddenly on May 16, at Concord Hospital in Concord. He was born on Oct. 9, 1979, in Laconia, the son of Frederick A. Jr. and Cheri M. (Shepard) Caruso.
Bryan was a graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School, class of 1998 and graduated with his bachelor's degree in sports management from Endicott College in 2002. In 2006 he became the general manager for Concord Sports Center, in 2021 he became the senior facilities manager for the New England Baseball Complex in Northborough, Massachusetts.
Bryan had a very distinguished career playing baseball, first at Winnisquam Regional High School and continuing at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, and professionally with the Brockton Rox and North Shore Spirit in Massachusetts. He is a member of the Endicott College Hall of Fame. Despite living in the spotlight during his playing career, he was a very humble person. After his playing days, he continued his love for the game by teaching the next generation of baseball players, creating the Concord Cannons baseball program, one of the most successful travel baseball programs in New England. He was also the head coach at Bishop Brady in Concord, the New Hampton Prep School and the Concord American Legion Post 21. Countless players went on to successful high school, college and professional careers thanks to his passion for the game. This passion was only exceeded by his love for Nina and his beloved Colton.
Bryan was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Frederick Sr. and Mary (Trapani) Caruso and by his father-in-law, Z. Tony Opila.
His family includes his wife Nina Teresa (Opila) Caruso of Pembroke, who he married on Aug. 30, 2014, his son Colton Frederick Caruso and his family’s dog, Ruby. He is also survived by his mother and father of Northfield, his sister Traci L. Milbourne and her husband Marques of Northfield, his maternal grandparents Fred Sr. and Judith (Tibbetts) Shepard of Northfield, his mother-in-law Christine Opila of Concord, his two brothers-in-law Christopher Rudack of Boston, Massachusetts, and Derek Rudack and his wife Katrina of Valley Village, California, Steven Lemire of Gilmanton, aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 W. Main St., Tilton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish, 108 School St., Franklin. Burial will follow the mass in Park Cemetery in Tilton.
To remember Bryan in a special way, please make memorial donations in his memory to Winnisquam Baseball Boosters c/o of John Larsen, AD, Winnisquam Regional High School, 435 W. Main St., Tilton, NH 03276, or the Bryan F. Caruso Memorial Scholarship Fund, which will be used to provide scholarships to Concord Cannons baseball youth athletes as they pursue their college education, at missionwin.com.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, visit smartfuneralhome.com.
