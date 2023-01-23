Bruce W. Simpson, 79

BELMONT — Bruce Wayne Simpson, 79, of Depot Street, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center in Laconia.
Bruce was born on Dec. 1, 1943, in Concord, the son of Barbara Louise Sanborn.
After his time at Laconia High School, Bruce joined the Navy and proudly served on the USS Forrestal and the USS Tallahatchie County. He spent his years in the service around the Mediterranean Sea, with a lengthy station in Napoli, Italy.
Bruce worked at the State Hospital and as a prison guard at the New Hampshire State Prison for over 20 years, retiring from the state in 1994. He then worked for Metz Electronics in Laconia for several years before fully retiring.
Bruce was a lifelong “kid at heart.” He had a loud, booming voice and sense of humor to match, and those of us who were lucky to know him knew him to be just a big old teddy bear. Bruce loved motorcycles and Bike Week, racing, roller coasters, video games, taking his children and grandchildren to Funspot, listening to music, swimming, and snorkeling. He was a lifelong fan of sci-fi, "Star Wars" and "Star Trek," and even wrote some of his own short stories.
He was a marksman who taught each of his children to shoot and respect firearms. He loved animals, especially dogs. He loved the outdoors, visiting the ocean, driving to scenic vistas and along the rivers of New Hampshire. He loved taking his children and grandchildren to fairs, especially in Sandwich and Hopkinton.
Most importantly, Bruce loved his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Gertrude "Laura" (Wells) Simpson of Belmont; his sons, Kevin Simpson and his wife Heather of New Hampton, and Peter Simpson and his wife Sasha of Moultonborough; his daughters, Sylvia Moody and her husband David of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and Lisa Simpson and her husband Eric Gilbert of Boise, Idaho; his nine grandchildren, Karen Moody, Katrina Moody, Joshua Simpson, Jared Simpson and his wife Tessa, Gracie Simpson, Jacob Simpson, Gianna Simpson, Alexander Simpson, and Vera Gilbert; and great-grandchildren, Reagan Hill and Zachary Hill; and many nieces and nephews. Bruce is predeceased by his mother.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1242 Old North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will be held in the spring at Smith Meeting House Cemetery, Gilmanton, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
