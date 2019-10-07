EPSOM — Bruce Kenneth Barton, age 71, of Range Road, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Oct. 4, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1947, in Concord, the son of the late Kenneth K. and Emily P. (Marston) Barton.
Bruce attended Pittsfield schools, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1965. He received a diploma from the New Hampshire Vocational Institute for Mechanical Maintenance in 1967. He went on to earn an associate’s degree as a Machine Tool Repair Technician from NH Vocational-Technical College in 1970. At the same time, he attended the University of New Hampshire and earned a bachelor’s degree in Forestry in 1971.
He joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1971 and served until he was honorably discharged in 1977.
Bruce cared most of all about his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
He owned Barton Lumber Company in Barnstead, retiring in 2019.
He enjoyed meeting and knowing people through work, community, and travel. Bruce loved being outdoors and working with his hands. He taught us through example, every day, the value of hard work, integrity, and the importance of truth and fairness.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah (Hagstrom) Barton of Epsom; his three children, Genella C. McDonald and her husband, Sean, of Canterbury, Brett K. Barton and his wife, Julia, of Canterbury, and Elizabeth A. Barton and her fiancee, Mitch Michaud, of Barnstead; four grandchildren, Cate and Anna McDonald and Caleb and Lydia Barton, all of Canterbury; his brother, David A. Barton of Epsom; two sisters, Ruth B. Bachelder of Epsom and Brenda E. Dorman of Pittsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Pauline E. Wheeler.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 24 Main St., Pittsfield.
Burial will follow in the McClary Cemetery in Epsom.
The Waters Funeral Home in Concord is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.