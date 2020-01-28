CAMPTON — Bruce K. Lambert, 68, died Jan. 25, 2020, in Epping, at his sister’s home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Jan. 16, 1952, and raised there, he was the son of the late Joseph R. Lambert and the late Rita E. (Rivard) Lambert.
Prior to his retirement, Bruce worked as the lead ground maintenance mechanic for MIT, Haystack Observatory, in Westford, Massachusetts.
He was an outdoorsman who loved camping, hunting, fishing, and his home in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
Bruce is survived by his daughter, Nicole Lambert of Manchester; and his four sisters, Carol O'Neill of Manchester, Mary Marshall and her husband, Roland, of Dracut, Massachusetts, Shirley Jones of Billerica, Massachusetts, and Deborah Hoyt and her husband, Gary, of Epping, who were also his loving caretakers. Bruce is also survived by his three grandsons, Kevin, Brandon, and Roc; his great-granddaughter, Payton; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and some very dear friends.
Dad never liked being the center of attention, so per his wishes, he will not be “on display” and there will be no services.
If you would like to make a donation to St. Jude in his honor, please do.
