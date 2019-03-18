BELMONT — Bruce A. Muzzey, 65, died peacefully, surrounded by his brother and his two closest friends, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Bruce was born on Sept. 8, 1953, in Manchester, the son of the late Richard and Beverly (Burns) Muzzey.
Bruce proudly served in the United States Navy as a Hull Technician, aboard the USS Constitution, and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. While in the Navy, Bruce was able to travel internationally and to ski the Alps in Austria. Later he worked as a welder and sheet metal worker throughout New England.
Bruce was an avid skier, enjoyed playing his guitar with friends and was happiest when riding his Harley. He was often seen by his friends in Belmont wearing a big smile from ear-to-ear when he was on his bike.
Bruce is survived by his brother, Charles Muzzey, and his fiancé, Cindy Caswell; and his niece, Nicole Orf, and her husband, A.J.
Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Bruce’s name may be made to Navigating Recovery, 635 Main St., Suite 303, Laconia NH 03246, in honor of Josh and for the hope of others.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
