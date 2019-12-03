GILFORD — Bruce A. Carroll, 69, of Old Lakeshore Road in Gilford, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, in Concord Hospital.
Bruce was born on March 4, 1950, in Laconia, to the late Allison and Virginia (Maloney) Carroll.
He will be remembered fondly by close family and friends. His lifelong friend, Alan Robichaud, summarized Bruce best as, “One who cared for others, often beyond himself.”
Bruce is survived by his dog and trusted companion, Shilo; his son, Greg Carroll, wife Kym, and unborn grandchild of Goffstown; and his daughter, Dawn Carroll, partner Mark Dudas, and grandson Kane Dudas of Derry.
There will be a private Graveside Service at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation in Bruce’s name to be made to the Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 NH-101, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
