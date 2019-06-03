Bruce A. Anair, 59
BARNSTEAD — Bruce A. Anair, 59, of Suncook Valley Road, passed away Thursday morning, May, 30, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Bruce was born on Aug. 26, 1959 in Portsmouth, Virginia, the son of L. Robert and Hazel (Tilley) Anair.
Bruce graduated from Gilford High School, Class of 1977, and enlisted in the Navy shortly after graduation. He served four years in the Navy before returning home to New Hampshire.
Bruce was the parts manager for several years at the former Woodward’s Chrysler-Plymouth in Laconia. Moving to Florida, he worked in the food business for 10 years before returning to New Hampshire in 2001.
Bruce enjoyed working occasionally with his nephews in the painting industry and also worked several years for Danis Market in Pittsfield.
Bruce was the happiest when he was surrounded by his family, especially his beloved nieces and nephews. He was a big fan of the Red Sox and always enjoyed watching a game with family.
Bruce had battled cancer for the past year and recently became cancer free. He was a stoic person who kept his feelings close. Bruce will be remembered for his kindness and love for people. Bruce will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Bruce is survived by his mother, Hazel M. Anair of Barnstead; two sisters, Brenda Anair of Berwick, Maine, and Donna Anair King of Wells, Maine; a brother, Len Anair and his companion, Sue Shepard of Gilford; his godson, Scott Michael King of Farmingdale, Maine; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home. A graveside committal service with military honors will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at the State Veterans Cemetery, in Boscawen.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Visiting Nurses from Concord, for their wonderful care, including their thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Concord Hospital for their excellent care, and many thanks to the Barnstead Police Department and first responders for their professionalism and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
