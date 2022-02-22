Brittany R. Holt passed away on February 17, 2022 at the age of 40 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Laconia on November 21, 1981 to Dale and Kim (Brace) Holt. Brittany was raised in Ashland, attending Ashland Schools and was a graduate of Plymouth Regional High School and Empire Beauty College. Brittany was working on her nursing degree from Mid-State Technical College while raising her son in Wisconsin. Her plan was to become a nurse, modeling her career after those who had cared for her during treatment.
Brittany was a cosmetologist in the Lakes Region, Manchester and Nashua before moving out west to Wisconsin where she became the manager for a salon. She loved volleyball, basketball, softball, and was all around active in sports. Brittany was very social, loved music, traveling, singing, dancing, and most of all spending time with family and friends.
She is predeceased by her grandparents, Shirley Brace, Leonard Brace, Alma Holt and Ernest Holt, all of Ashland.
She is survived by her son, Greyson Christopher Gutierrez; and her partner, Steven Gutierrez; her parents, Kim and Dale Holt of Ashland; Steven’s parents, Laura and Jim Vereb of Gwinn, MI; her Uncle Mark and wife Kim Brace of Plymouth; as well as her cousins, Sara Mead, Keri Glidden, Seth Brace and Denali Brace; her Uncle Stephen Holt and family of Mt. Joy, PA.
In spring a graveside burial and memorial service will be in Ashland.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to a cancer related non-profit of your choice. Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family.
