PLYMOUTH — Britney May Pinker, 22, of Plymouth, died on April 10, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital, in Lebanon, after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Born in Plymouth on July 13, 1996, she was the daughter of John Patrick Pinker and Rebecca May Ludwick.
Britney grew up in Plymouth and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Plymouth Regional High School, Class of 2015.
Britney has worked for several companies, including Watts Regulator in Franklin and, most recently, Aavid Engineering in Laconia.
Britney loved the outdoors, motorcycles, four-wheelers, art, and animals. She was loved by all children and touched the hearts of many.
Britney is survived by her parents, John P. Pinker of Plymouth and Rebecca M. Ludwick of Derry; sisters Heather R. Pinker of Plymouth and Virginia M. Norwood of San Diego, California; paternal grandmother Virginia (Buck) Pinker of Plymouth; maternal grandmother Patricia (Palmer) Ludwick of Meredith; and two nephews.
Calling Hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Friday, April 19, from 2 to 4 p.m.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Plymouth Youth Center, 111 Main St., Plymouth, on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Private Burial will be in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith.
To view and sign Britney’s Book of Memories, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
