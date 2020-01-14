ASHLAND — Brice Frances (Brown) Buckman, 97, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020.
She was born March 9, 1922, in Addison, Maine, to Mildred Eva (Look) and Frank Wesley Brown.
She grew up and worked on the Brown family farm in Cherryfield, Maine, where she graduated from Cherryfield Academy in 1939 as class salutatorian.
She married James Bernard Lehneman II and they moved their family from Portsmouth to Ashland in l949. She later married Harold Buckman.
Brice lived most of her adult life in Ashland, receiving the Boston Post Cane Award in 2018 and where she was a lifetime member and Past Noble Grand of Rebekah Lodge 67.
She worked at L.W. Packard Woolen Mill in Ashland, the New Hampshire Greyhound Racing Commission in Concord, and as an auditor for the State of New Hampshire Health & Human Services, Division of Elderly and Adult Services, until her retirement.
She resided in Ashland until 2018 when she moved to Peabody Home in Franklin.
She loved playing the piano, gardening, berry-picking, hiking, braiding rugs, coin-collecting, taking trips to Maine, and spending time at camp on Millsfield Pond. She also participated in the Granite State Senior Olympics.
She is survived by a son, Barry, and wife Virginia Lehneman of Gilford; two daughters, Helen and husband Ronald Jackman of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Beatrice and husband Donald Thibeault Sr. of Center Harbor; and a step-daughter, Emily (Buckman) Green of Sharon, Vermont. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Pamela (Lehneman) Furbush, Alysia Lehneman, David Lehneman, Jim Lehneman IV, Jodi (Lehneman) Landry, Jennifer (Lehneman) Smith, Jack Lehneman, Greg Jackman, Jennifer (Jackman) Brocklehurst, Donald Thibeault Jr., Kathleen (Thibeault) Hall, Rebecca (Thibeault) Maletsky, and Scott Thibeault; 28 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two husbands, James Lehneman II and Harold Buckman; her long-time companion, Norman Lyford; a son, James Lehneman III; two brothers, Charles Brown and Arthur Brown; and two sisters, Susie Brown and Mona (Brown) McHatten.
There will be a memorial Service at St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 18 Highland St., Ashland, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Loon Preservation Committee, 183 Lees Mill Road, Moultonborough, NH 03254, or at www.loon.org.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with final arrangements. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
