Brianna Lynn Downing, 10
LACONIA — Brianna Lynn Downing, 10, of Laconia, died Dec. 17, 2019, at her home, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
She was born in Plymouth on May 1, 2009, the daughter of Keith A. Downing and Beth L. (Borger) Jackson.
Brianna grew up in Laconia and attended Woodland Heights School, in Laconia.
Brianna enjoyed swimming and spending time with her grandparents in Wentworth, where she would ride horses and her grandparents' four-wheeler.
Brianna is survived by her father, Keith A. Downing, of Meredith; her mother, Beth A. Jackson, of Laconia; her siblings, Tre Leggett, Kayden Falls, Lilly Jackson, Justice Jackson; paternal grandparents, Deane and Mary (Ray) Downing; maternal grandparents, Richard and Cathy (Smith) Borger Jr.; paternal great-grandparents, Roland and Janet Downing; maternal great-grandparents, Richard Sr. and Mae Borger, Robert and Mary Smith; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins
A funeral service will be held in the Wentworth Congregational Church, 38 Wentworth Village Road, Wentworth, on Friday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations be made to First Star Tonight, 75 Main St. Suite 4, Plymouth, NH. 03264, or Laconia School District, SAU 30, 39 Harvard St., Laconia, NH. 03246
Both places helped Brianna and her family throughout her journey. First star tonight is a wonderful local charity, and Brianna loved school so much that we thought it would be nice to help some of the other children in the school district that might need help.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.