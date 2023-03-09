CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — Brian W. Fitzpatrick, 63, passed away at his residence in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 27, 2022. He was born on November 12, 1959, in Caribou, Maine, the son of Arey and Mildred (Crosby) Fitzpatrick.
He attended Caribou schools and graduated from Caribou High School in 1978. Brian was active in sports, excelling in baseball and basketball during his high school years. Brian graduated summa cum laude from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire, in 1993. He earned his bachelor of science degree in social studies with a minor in geography. He taught social studies at Gilford High School in Gilford, New Hampshire, for 27 years where he was a beloved and well-respected teacher.
Brian was an avid golfer and enjoyed his many years of membership at the Laconia Country Club. He cherished the friendships he formed in both Maine and New Hampshire, his golfing buddies, and his colleagues at Gilford High. Due to declining health, Brian retired from teaching and moved to Florida in 2020 where he enjoyed the warmer weather and short walks along the beach.
Brian was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Sharon Ramey. He is survived by his son, Jeremy Fitzpatrick of Henderson, Nevada; and his daughter, Sarah Fitzpatrick of Boston, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his brother, Bruce Fitzpatrick and wife Diane of Washburn; brother-in-law, Del Ramey of Woodland; and nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle “Bubby:” Ryan Fitzpatrick (Amy Dionne) of Madawaska, Becky (Jason) Rife and children, Kiele and Amira of Jacksonville, Katie (Josh) Cyr and children, Nova and Luke, Kristi (Vince) Bell and children Vivian and Vincent, all of Caribou.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Lancaster-Morgan Funeral Home, 11 Clover St., Caribou, ME 04736, with the Pastor Rich Rego officiating.
Memorial donations in Brian’s name may be sent to Gilford Cal Ripkin Baseball, P.O. Box 7212, Gilford, NH 03249.
Arrangements are in the care of Lancaster-Morgan Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at lancastermorgan.com.
