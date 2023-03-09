Brian W. Fitzpatrick

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — Brian W. Fitzpatrick, 63, passed away at his residence in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 27, 2022. He was born on November 12, 1959, in Caribou, Maine, the son of Arey and Mildred (Crosby) Fitzpatrick.

He attended Caribou schools and graduated from Caribou High School in 1978. Brian was active in sports, excelling in baseball and basketball during his high school years. Brian graduated summa cum laude from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire, in 1993. He earned his bachelor of science degree in social studies with a minor in geography. He taught social studies at Gilford High School in Gilford, New Hampshire, for 27 years where he was a beloved and well-respected teacher.

