NORTHFIELD — Brian Scott Adams, 61, a longtime resident of Northfield, died on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at his home, after a short illness.
Brian was born on Oct. 1, 1957, in Heidelberg, Germany, the son of the late William H. and Clara (Weide) Adams. Brian was a graduate of the Tilton-Northfield High School with the Class of 1975.
He was employed as a manufacturer of aluminum extrusions for Vitex in Franklin for many years. He also worked as a carpenter, a mason with the Murphys and at Arwood's for a short time.
Brian was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and an original charter member of American Legion Post 49 in Northfield, where he served as the chaplain for many years and most recently was the legion historian. He also served as past commander of the Sons of the American Legion.
He enjoyed playing pool and shuffleboard, loved to go fishing with his dad and being with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother in 1998; his father in 2016; two of his brothers — William T. Adams in 1983 and Matthew B. Adams in 1996 — and a stepson, Patrick A. Michael in 1997.
His family includes his wife of 22 years, Nancy Lee (LaFlamme) Adams of Northfield; his son, Brian J. Huckins of Northfield; his daughters, Julie O'Brien of Pennsylvania and Samantha Kym Adams of Northfield; seven grandchildren; his stepdaughter, Melanie L. Michael of Franklin; his stepson, Jeremy D. Michael of New Hampton; his sister, Brenda (Adams) Dubia of Northfield; his brother, Paul, and his wife, Terry Adams, of Northfield; his mother-in-law, Barbara LaFlamme of Franklin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, Dec. 22, from to 5 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. (Franklin-Tilton Road) in Tilton, followed by a celebration of Brian's life at the American Legion Post 49, Northfield. Burial will be in the spring in St. John Cemetery in Tilton.
Memorial donations in memory of Brian may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans' Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
