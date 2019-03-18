FRANKLIN — Brian L. Beaudet, 56, a lifelong Franklin resident, died at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester on March 14, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born in Franklin on July 29, 1962, the son of Donald and Pauline “Theresa” (L’Heureux) Beaudet.
Brian worked as a plasterer and drywall installer for many years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially bonfires and fishing. Brian loved spending time with his family and especially with his grandchildren.
Family members include his wife, Tammy (Brown) Beaudet of Franklin; a daughter, Kassie Beaudet, and partner Brandon of Franklin; a son, Brandon Beaudet, and wife Maryann of Franklin; four grandchildren, Damien, Morgan, Zeke, and Liam; his mother, Theresa Beaudet of Northfield; two sisters, Donna Bickford and her husband, Doug, of Franklin and Linda Proulx and husband Tom of Franklin; seven brothers, Donald Beaudet and wife Judi of Missouri, Bruce Beaudet and wife Marie of Sandwich, Gary Beaudet and Kay of Windham, William “Bill” Beaudet and wife Jen of Gilford, Brent Beaudet of Laconia, Brad Beaudet of Plainsfield, Vermont, and David Beaudet of Franklin; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald F. Beaudet, in 1994.
Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, March 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
There will be a celebration of Brian’s life on Saturday, March 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Franklin VFW Post, Peabody Place, Franklin.
