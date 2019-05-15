THORNTON — Brian F. Parris, 84, of Thornton, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Dec. 29, 1934, in Meredith, to the late Lucien (Mike) and Violette (Bradley) Parris. He was the youngest of five children.
Brian lived most of his life in and around the Plymouth area. He graduated from Plymouth High School and attended the University of New Hampshire prior to entering the U.S. Marine Corps in 1954. Upon completion of his Marine Corp duty, he returned to New Hampshire, working with his family before becoming an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in 1966. He worked for more than 26 years in the Post Office and served for many years as the Plymouth Postmaster before moving to the Laconia Post Office as the Postmaster prior to his retirement in 1992.
He was very active with NAPUS (National Association of Postmasters of the U.S.). He served as the president of NAPUS, representing all Postmasters of New England.
Brian and his wife, Nancy, were excited to retire to Florida in 1992.
Brian couldn’t sit for long, so he worked in the security field for Security Consultants Group, Inc. as site supervisor and later in private security. After spending 15 wonderful years in Florida and traveling, they knew they wanted to come home to New Hampshire. They returned to New Hampshire in 2007, settling in Thornton.
Brian was very active in the community. He was a National Registered EMT, Civil Defense director, and N.H. Certified Police Officer, serving in several local communities. Brian was a certified firearms instructor and lifetime member of the NRA.
Brian was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved hunting, fishing, hiking and spending time in the woods and mountains of New Hampshire. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Brian is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy L. Parris; his daughter, Linda Parris Erb and her family of Milford; and his three step-sons, Kevin Morse Jr. and his family, of Campton, Brad Morse and his family, of Holderness, and Eric Morse and his family, of Portland, Oregon.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, May 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge, 1159 Route 175, Holderness, from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pemi-Baker Health and Hospice at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264 (www.pbhha.org) in Brian’s name.
To sign Brian’s Book of Memories; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
