LACONIA — Brian E. Phelps, 72, of Meredith Center Road, died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a long illness.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1945, in Laconia, the son of the late Wesley and Arlene (Doran) Phelps.
Brian served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.
He held an associate’s degree in Forestry and also a bachelor’s degree in Business. Brian worked for many years as a surveyor. He also worked as a farmer and most recently as a landscaper.
Brian was heavily involved in Boy Scouts, serving as Scout Master for 25 years and proudly guided 15 Scouts to the rank of Eagle through Troop 143.
He was a founding member of the Winnipesaukee Singles Group, a member of the Wicwas Lake Grange 292, and enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Winnipesaukee Squares.
During the 1980s, Brian raised his kids as a single father, an achievement he was very proud of. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors, sailing and watching the tall ships. Brian enjoyed animals and trips to the ocean, especially to York Beach and the Nubble Lighthouse.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Linda (Brown) Phelps of Laconia; one son, Daniel B. Phelps, and his wife Leigh-Anne of Northfield; one daughter, Katherine L. Savage and her husband David of Jefferson; two stepsons, John R. Kercheval II and his wife Annie of Laconia and Jeremy R. Kercheval and his wife Kristen of Laconia; one brother, David Phelps, and his wife Rhonda of Hudson; six grandchildren, Aiden, Collin, John III, Nicoleis, Ainsley and Kayleigh; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 69 Pleasant St., Laconia.
Burial will follow in the family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.