GILFORD — Brian E. Grace, 66, of Gilford, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7.
Brian was born on Oct. 22, 1956, to Shirley A. and Everett E. Grace in Laconia, and was a 1975 graduate of Laconia High School, where he was a member of both the LHS ski team and football team.
Brian dedicated over 25 years to Piche’s Ski Shop, where he assisted many customers in fitting them to the right skis and boots, assembling their new bike or finding the right set of golf clubs. Brian was known as the one to go see at the shop, earning himself the nickname “Greaser” to many of the patrons. Prior to Piche’s, Brian worked many years in the ski shop at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
While Brian was known for his love of the sport of skiing, he also possessed a passion for cooking and experimenting with various dishes, which was often accompanied with a well-mixed cocktail.
Although he may have lost his true direction these past years, Brian never swayed from being a kind and gentle soul, which he has proven by the many friendships he has kept for a lifetime and some he may have met just yesterday.
Brian was predeceased by his mother, Shirley A. (Brown) Grace, on Aug. 5, 2011; his father, Everett E. Grace, on Dec. 16, 2022; and sadly, his brother, Bruce C. Grace of West Ossipee, also passed away on Aug. 18.
He is survived by his sister, Sandra E. Grace and nephew, Curtis J. Monier, both of Gilford. Additionally, his niece, Melissa A. (Grace) Ricker and her husband Aaron Ricker of Sandwich; and his nephew, Christopher S. Grace of West Ossipee.
All services will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggests any donations be made in Brian’s memory to Gunstock Ski Club, P.O. Box 222, Laconia, NH 03247 or visit gunstockskiclub.com.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
