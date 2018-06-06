MANCHESTER — Brian E. Briggs, 51, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Originally from Ridge, New York, he graduated from Longwood High School.
He was recently employed at Circle K in Bedford. Previously, he worked at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Manchester, Home Depot in Hooksett and before that at Home Depot in Riverhead, New York.
He enjoyed hiking in New Hampshire, muscle cars, photography and animals, especially his cat.
He is survived by his mother Cheryl Briggs of Belmont; brother Darin Briggs of Belmont; sister-in-law DeDe Briggs of Belmont; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father Edward B. Briggs.
Services will be at the Tilton-Northfield Congregational Church on Saturday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m. with a time for paying respects to the family following until 2 p.m., also at the church.
