TILTON — Brian Donald Bennett, 37, of 291 Main St., died as a result of an automobile accident on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Brian was born on April 29, 1981, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of James and Diana (Eno) Bennett.
Brian is survived by his father, James Bennett, of Tilton; a son, Ayden Warren-Bennett, and his mother, Victoria Warren, of Nashua; two sisters, Christina Conley and Michele Bennett; several aunts and uncles; and three nieces and one nephew.
He was predeceased by his mother.
Memorial calling hours will be on Saturday, July 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will be on Saturday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. in Park Cemetery, West Main Street, Tilton.
A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, July 22, at 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 49, 4 Park St., Northfield, NH 03276.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
