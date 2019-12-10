ASHLAND — Brian B. Heath, 60, a lifelong resident of Ashland, died on Dec. 7, 2019, following a sudden illness.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1959, the son of Bernard and Irene Gasper Heath. Brian attended Ashland schools, graduating from Ashland High School in 1978.
He went on to be a millwright at Freudenberg-NOK, at J.Jill, and most recently at Burndy Corporation.
He enjoyed riding his Harley, his two dogs, hunting and spending warm summer nights on his deck. He was a loving and devoted father.
He was predeceased by his father, Bernard Heath, and sister Lynne Kovacs.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Heath of Ashland and Briania Heath of Manchester; his mother, Irene Farnsworth of Milford; his sister, Tayna Heath of Hebron; two nieces, Michelle Labarge and Ashley Normandin; and a nephew, Nathan Kovacs.
Calling hours will be at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland, on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Please send donations in memoriam to The American Diabetes Association.
For more information, go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
