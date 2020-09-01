LACONIA — Brett W. "Bartman/Bourbon" Parsons, 65, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Brett was born on September 27, 1954, in Laconia, to Douglas T. Parsons and Anne (Richardson) Parsons.
Brett graduated from Laconia High School in 1972. He left Laconia after graduation in a Volkswagen Beetle with three of his friends to drive to California. They made it to Arizona, where the car would not go any further. After meeting and marrying his wife, they moved to California. He worked construction and raised two sons, John and Chad.
Brett traveled to Unalaska, Alaska, where his son Chad lived with his wife and children. He worked on the docks in Dutch Harbor. Chad passed away in April of 2020.
Brett was usually making a joke to get a laugh out of whomever was with him. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially hunting with his brother-in-law Danel and his family. His humor will be missed as much as his good heart.
Brett leaves behind his son, John Parsons and his wife Irena and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Parsons. He was Pops to his grandchildren, Jonathan, Ashley, Cherish and Chaz. He also leaves his mother Anne Richardson Parsons; two brothers, Tadd L. Parsons and his wife Grace and Jeff D. Parsons; and two sisters, Toni A. Parsons and Leslie J. Bean and her husband Danel. Brett was a beloved uncle to Rob, Ri-Anne, Stephanie, Jessika, Beth, Tyler and Jeannine. Along with leaving his many cousins and his Aunt Joan Kenney and Uncle John Richardson. Brett was predeceased by his dad, Douglas Parsons and his son, Chad Parsons.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Graveside Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Attn: Development Office, 40 Beacon St East, Laconia, NH, 03246, https://www.lrmhc.org/get-involved/give/
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.