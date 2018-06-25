MOULTONBOROUGH — Brett Carlson, known to friends as “B-Man,” passed away on June 21, 2018, at the age of 36 years old.
A resident of Moultonborough, Brett attended Plymouth State University, studied the arts and had a passion for writing scripts and producing short films. He had a love for movies and could reference lines like no other.
Brett loved the great outdoors and sports. He was SCUBA-certified and enjoyed swimming in the lake after a hot run in town. He was passionate about kickboxing and weight lifting, enjoyed hiking and hockey.
More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends. You could find him enjoying company at the local restaurants in town or lakeside by the campfire. He also loved his pets, Indy and Peanut.
He is survived by his three brothers, Kristofer Carlson, Derrick Carlson, Jeremy Carlson and wife Lyndsay, and two nieces, Haley Burgess and Danika Carlson.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, June 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 29, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25 in Meredith.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Meredith Bay Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements. To view Brett’s online book of memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
