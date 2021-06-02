ALEXANDRIA, NH and BALTIMORE, Md. — Bret W. Desmarteau, 39, was murdered as a result of a road rage incident Thursday, May 27th in Washington, DC. He was born in Manchester, NH, the second of two children of Paul and Kathleen (Kathy) (Hemeon) Desmarteau. He attended Gossler Elementary School and Park Side Middle School. The family moved to Alexandria as Bret entered his freshman year and he graduated from Newfound Regional High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served with the intelligence units during the global war on terrorism. After leaving the service he earned his Associates Degree and was currently pursuing his Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He has maintained the highest honors throughout his education at the University of Baltimore.
As a youth, he worked at a number of local businesses including the Mill Stream, Parkhurst’s and Park n Go. He has always enjoyed tinkering on Harley Davidson motorcycles, working to add accessories and upgrading them from stock. When it came to cars, he loved to drive his classic Mustang and show it off.
His family includes his parents, Paul and Kathy Desmarteau of Alexandria; a sister, Billie-Jo Grabas and her husband Mark of Manchester; three nieces: Kristi Juneau, Lexi Grabas and Autumn Grabas, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services: Walk through calling hours, with masks and social distancing, will be held, Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol, NH.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Combat Vets Association 5-2, PO Box 412, Laconia, NH 03247 or at https://combatvets52.com/
To leave an online memory or condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
