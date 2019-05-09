BELMONT — Brenda Lee (Roberts) Hoyt, 59, of Main Street died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, with family and friends by her side.
Brenda was born on March 18, 1960, in Laconia. She was raised and educated in Laconia, and retired after more than 35 years of work for the State of New Hampshire’s Bureau of Drug & Alcohol Abuse Prevention.
She was generous with her time and support of those close to her, and celebrated life often with family and friends. She was also a faithful member of her church. Brenda enjoyed visiting the ocean and spending time outdoors.
Brenda is survived by her son, Nathaniel S. Hoyt III; daughter Megan F. Hoyt; grandson Hoyt Griffiths; and her son’s dog, Sebastian, who brought her much joy. She had a great love for animals.
Brenda was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy (LaRoche) Ayotte; stepfather Clarence Ayotte; sister Nancy Roberts; and former husband Nathaniel S. Hoyt Jr.
There will be a celebration of Brenda’s life on Friday, May 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. with brief remarks at 5:30 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
