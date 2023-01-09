Brenda Lee Stewart, 61

Brenda Lee Stewart, 61

Brenda Lee Stewart, 61, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after battling cancer.

She was born on Aug. 20,1961, to Joann Price (Giguere) and George Price in Laconia, New Hampshire. Brenda was married in Laconia, New Hampshire, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1986 to Jon Stewart. They moved to Marlborough, Massachusetts, where she applied her degree as an Occupational Therapist at the Westborough State Hospital. After moving to Worcester, Massachusetts, and then Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, she transitioned to working at Hanover Insurance as a manager of personal lines of insurance for 20 years. Shortly after she was diagnosed with breast cancer where she fought and won the battle.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.