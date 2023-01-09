Brenda Lee Stewart, 61, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after battling cancer.
She was born on Aug. 20,1961, to Joann Price (Giguere) and George Price in Laconia, New Hampshire. Brenda was married in Laconia, New Hampshire, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1986 to Jon Stewart. They moved to Marlborough, Massachusetts, where she applied her degree as an Occupational Therapist at the Westborough State Hospital. After moving to Worcester, Massachusetts, and then Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, she transitioned to working at Hanover Insurance as a manager of personal lines of insurance for 20 years. Shortly after she was diagnosed with breast cancer where she fought and won the battle.
In her early years she was an avid sewer and crafter. In later years she used her talents to always give back to others. Her talents especially came out during the COVID-19 pandemic where she sewed over 4,000 masks for hospitals, nursing homes, schools and anyone that was in need when masks were scarce. During this time period she created a group called the Sewing Angels and the Corona Couriers where others would help to contribute to the cause by sewing and delivering these masks. In addition to sewing masks she was a part of The Turban Project where she sewed headwear for people who have experienced hair loss due to medical issues. While undergoing her treatments she would make turbans for other patients at UMass as well as the nurses and doctors. Along with her crafting philanthropy, she actively participated and assisted with the Shrewsbury and Worcester Relay For Life.
Brenda would spend her summers and occasional weekends at her and her husband’s house in Maine that they designed and had built as their retirement home. She loved spending time outdoors, fishing, camping with family and gardening.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Jon Stewart of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; her son, Zachary Stewart and his wife Nicole Stewart of Buxton, Maine; and her daughter, Emily Stewart and her fiancé, Samuel Moore of Webster, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Kirsley Stewart, whom she loved immensely; her mother, Joann Price and significant other, Richard Harvey of Laconia, New Hampshire; her sister, Pamela Wojcik and husband Steve Wojcik of Westford, Massachusetts; her brothers, Alan Price and wife Julie Price of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Daniel Price and wife Talyne Price of Mooresville, North Carolina. Brenda is predeceased by her father, George Price of Laconia, New Hampshire.
A celebration of Brenda’s life will be held in the springtime.
