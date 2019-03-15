BRISTOL — Brenda Lee Chang, 74, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Brenda was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, the daughter of Norman and Madolyn (Floyd) Putnam.
Brenda earned a bachelor of science degree in education and then went on to teach and serve in Africa and Taiwan while in the Peace Corps. She worked in Hawaii and then Guadalahara, Mexico, before settling in Bristol with her family.
Brenda’s family was important to her and she devoted her time to her daughters and grandchildren. She also spent countless hours serving at church and sharing Jesus’ love. Her faith was infallible and we know that at this time she is present with her Lord.
Family members include two daughters, Beth Chang-Shaffner and her husband, Kurt Schaffner, of Bristol and Jennifer Chang of Chester; two grandchildren, James Chang and Rue Chang-Schaffner; a sister, Cynthia Hall of Mayer, Arizona; and her niece, Joyce Jones of Bristol; as well as extended family and friends around the world.
At Brenda’s request, there will be no formal services. Friends are encouraged to visit with the family at their own convenience.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Emmons Funeral Home or to the Bridge House, 260 Highland St., Plymouth, NH 03264.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.