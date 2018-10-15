GILMANTON — Brenda Gail Sanville, 66, of Mountain Road, died at home on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Brenda was born on May 13, 1952, in Rochester, the daughter of Stanley C. Glidden and Dorothy J. Gagne (Rollins).
Brenda had resided in Farmington before moving to Gilmanton Iron Works 47 years ago. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, quilting and taking care of her family. Brenda was a loving wife, mother and nana.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Wilfred L. Sanville Sr., of Gilmanton Iron Works; a son, Wilfred L. Sanville Jr., and his wife, Kim, of Center Barnstead; a daughter, Vicki A. Brown, and her significant other, Hank Cady, of Belmont; four grandchildren, Natasha and Natalie Brown and Noah and Justin Sanville; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Thomas Glidden and his wife, Mary, of Farmington and Brian Glidden and his wife, Karen, of Farmington; 10 nephews; and 10 nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Richard Gagne.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will follow in the Smith Meeting House Cemetery, Gilmanton.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
