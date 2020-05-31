FRANKLIN — Brenda Hodgman, 59, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 25, 2020.
She was born August 30, 1960, to John G. Nedeau Sr. and Rosalie (Clifford) Nedeau of Meredith, NH, and was a graduate of Inter-Lakes High School, Class of 1978.
Brenda was a fun-loving, vibrant person, who gave all of herself to her family, friends and jobs. She had worked over the years at E. M. Heath's Supermarket and October Farm Market, both in Meredith, Dunkin' Donuts in Meredith and Belmont. Until her passing, she worked the last 22 years at the Tilton School where she had a great rapport with the students whom she missed dearly these last few months.
She is survived by her loving husband Ervin Hodgman; her mother Rosalie Nedeau of Meredith; brothers John Nedeau Jr. of Cancun, Mexico, and David Nedeau and wife Birgit of Sandwich; sisters Rosemary Nedeau and Karen Waldron of Meredith; Diane Copp and husband Roger, and Deanne Lear and husband Ben, all of Moultonborough; her stepsons, Samuel and Jonathan; grandchildren Cameron, Charlotte and Rebekah; mother-in-law Hazel Hodgman; brother-in-law Archie. She was known as "Aunt Bubby" to all of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew. She is survived as well by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Brenda was predeceased by her father, John Nedeau Sr. in 2010, and brother-in-law Jerry Waldron in 1996; and her beloved dog Cody.
As quoted from her nieces: You were always the funniest person in the room, and quick with a joke or story that would have us all crying with laughter. You showed us all exactly what it meant to dance like nobody is watching, and when someone would ask you why you did something or about one of your thousand collectibles, you would simply reply with "because it brings me joy." This world needs so many more people like you in it. You taught us how to be proud of who we are and where we come from, to be ourselves, for which we will always be grateful. “We love you Aunt Bubby.”
"Our lives are better left to chance, I could have missed the pain, but I'd have had to miss the dance."
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery, Meredith Center, between her father, John, and grandfather, Harry Nedeau Sr.
The family asks that to honor Brenda's memory you do a random act of kindness as she lived her life doing thousands of acts of kindness for those around her. She will be tremendously missed by all who knew her.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with the arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
