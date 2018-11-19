CONCORD — Brandon Joseph "Woodsie" Woods, 33, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Brandon was born in Concord on March 4, 1985, to Robert and Pamela (Uhlenberg) Woods. A lifelong resident of Concord, he was a graduate of Merrimack Valley High School, Class of 2003, and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology. Brandon deeply enjoyed working with his hands and was a dedicated tradesman who took great pride in his craft.
Brandon loved people and had a strong bond with his nephew, Clemmens, and niece Lila, as well as his girlfriend's nephews, "Grey Squirrel" and "Rabbit."
He never met an animal he didn't love, and he would try to hold any animal that would allow it. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Braves fan and his major claim to fame was that he never drank a cup of coffee or smoked a cigarette in his entire life. Woodsie spent much of his time outdoors at the quarries as well as fishing, skiing, camping, kayaking, swimming, climbing trees and doing anything else that would allow him to be immersed in nature. He was a collector of antiques and all manner of odds and ends. Woodsie had an unparalleled generosity of spirit, volunteering with the special Olympics, helping family and friends with errands and chores, and readily lending a hand to absolutely anyone in need. He possessed the heart of a lion and his loss will be felt deeply by all who were blessed to know and love him.
Brandon is survived by his beloved mother, Pamela "Ma Dukes" (Uhlenberg) Woods of Concord; his loving sister, Kaitlin Baker, and her husband, Sterling, of Warren; his maternal grandmother, Muriel Couture of Laconia, whom he idolized, loved beyond words, and respected above all others; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, his cherished niece and nephew, and many extended members and dear friends. Brandon also leaves behind the one true love of his life, Meghan "Megzilla" Malone, and their fur babies, Maggie and Lucy, Meghan's parents, Paul and Nancy Malone, and their family.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert Woods, in 2002, as well as his and his maternal grandparents, Joe Couture, and Harvey "Papaberg" and Rita Uhlenberg, and paternal grandparents Thomas and Rita Woods.
Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, Nov. 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 172 King St., Boscawen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, at Immaculate Conception Church, 9 Bonney St., Penacook.
Brandon will be laid to rest alongside his father in the family plot at Blossom Hill Cemetery during a private service at a later date.
The family requests all guests, in honor of Brandon's bright and colorful energy, wear his favorite color, blue, tie-dye, or brightly colored clothing to the gathering and service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are respectfully requested to be made to the Brandon Woods Memorial Fund at any Citizen's Bank branch. The funds will be used to offset funeral costs.
To view an online memorial or leave a message of condolence, please go to www.csnh.com.
