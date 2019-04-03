GILMANTON — Brandie A. Tarantino-St. Cyr, 21, left this world on the morning of March 28, 2019, alongside her husband, Christian St. Cyr, 26.
Brandie was born July 30, 1997, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of Frank "Francis" and Paula (McVey) Tarantino. She grew up in Gilmanton, graduating from Gilmanton School in 2011 and Gilford High School in 2015.
Brandie loved being out on the beach, especially sunbathing. She also loved being with her family, friends, and animals, hanging out, having fun. Brandie was clever and sassy, with an infectious smile and laugh. She had a deep love for children and animals, and a deeper love for her family and close friends. She will be remembered for her beauty, amazing soul, giving nature, big heart, and magnetic personality.
Brandie is survived by her mother, Paula McVey-Tarantino; her big brothers, Sean and his wife, Jennifer, Anthony, Zackarie, Joshua, and Kodie; her nephew, Travis; her nieces, Myra, Layla, and Zada; her maternal grandmothers, Connie and Jean; her paternal grandmother, Francine (Pescione) (Tarantino) Thompson and her husband, Dave; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends, and her cat, Patches.
Brandie was predeceased by her father, Frank "Francis" Tarantino; her maternal grandfather, Fred "Frederick" McVey; paternal grandfather Francis Tarantino; and her dog, Bella.
Calling hours are Saturday, April 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-for-brandie or in Brandie's name directly to Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home. Any additional funds will be donated to Navigating Recovery of Lakes Region and/or Farnum Center.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.