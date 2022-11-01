Bonnie L. Gates, 72

BELMONT — Bonnie Lee (Dorval) Gates 72, died suddenly on October 29, at her home in Belmont.
She was born in Franklin on October 2, 1950, the daughter of Raymond C. Dorval and Rita I. (Brouillard) Dorval. She attended school in Franklin.
She worked for Beede Electric in Penacook, Oak Laminates in Franklin and Freudenberg-NOK in Bristol. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and she also enjoyed playing Bingo. She loved her two cats Longfellow and Sheba.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David Gates; and brothers, Richard Dorval and Robert Dorval.
Surviving family members include her daughter, Regina Dorval of Franklin; brother, Raymond Dorval Jr. of Belmont, brother, Roger Dorval of Franklin; sister, Brenda Dorval of Franklin; three grandchildren, Nicolaus Iberger, Somer Dulac and Luke Dorval-Drown; one great-granddaughter, Mazie Iberger; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Friday, November 4, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at the Franklin Elks Club, South Main St., Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265 Franklin, NH 03235 or the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk St. #405, Lowell, MA 01854, or by using this link: https://epilepsynewengland.org.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
