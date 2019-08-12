BELMONT — Bonnie Gail (Annis) Leonard, 70, of Belmont, died on Aug. 7, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Bonnie was born on June 12, 1949, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Robert Annis and the late Edna (Grant) Dyer.
Bonnie worked in production for Aavid for many years. She enjoyed caring for the animals and her plants. She especially cherished playing card games with her granddaughter.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, John “Jack” Leonard, of Belmont; a son, Chris Leonard, and his wife, Janice; three daughters, Cathy Raymond and her husband, Ron Raymond, Melissa Wheaton and her husband, Dave Wheaton, and Anne Manley; a brother, Michael McCarty; three sisters, Linda Moulton, Melanie DuBrieul, and Bobi Camire; eight grandchildren, Samantha Raymond, Tabitha Raymond, Kyle Leonard, Crystal Roy, Brandon Hughes, Castava Knipfer, Jordan Feaster and Alexander Breton; and three great-grandchildren with one on the way.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her brother, Bill Annis.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a private Graveside Service on Saturday, Aug. 17.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Bonnie’s name to The Cancer Society, 360 Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.