Bonita L. Foster, 76

FRANKLIN — Bonita L. (LeBlanc) Foster, 76, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on June 8. Born in Franklin on May 9, 1947, to the late Roland J. LeBlanc and the late Madeline R. Small, she was raised with loving care by her Uncle Frank LaBranie and her Aunt, Grace (Small) LaBranie on their beloved farm in Franklin known as LaBranie’s Poultry Farm.
Also known as "Bon" or "Bonnie," she graduated from Franklin High School in 1965. She then continued her education at Emery School Stenotype Institute of Boston graduating in 1967.
After college she went on to marry her high school sweetheart and started her family in Concord. Soon thereafter, in 1972, she had the opportunity to move back to "the farm" in Franklin, and it was there that she raised her children and proudly spent the rest of her life. Upon returning to the family farm, she worked at Franklin High School in the office, Franklin Savings Bank as a teller, a secretary at Acme Staple Company and at Arwoods/Wyman & Gordon for many years. With more than 20-plus years of dedicated service, she retired from Franklin Hospital/LRGH billing department in 2011, earning many certificates and degrees during the course of her career.
She was a pillar of quiet strength, the glue that held her family together and the rock which they stood upon. Hard working, dedicated, thoughtful and kind, she was one of the nicest human beings ever to grace this world. Her beauty and smile lit up a room and her golden heart was as big as her body. Loving, nurturing, funny and intelligent, but incredibly shy and humble, she rarely spoke about herself because she was too busy listening to others. Compliments were not accepted or necessary, as she was a woman, wife, mother and friend of quiet service, always giving and expecting nothing in return. Her children and grandchildren would tell you that there are not enough good words in the dictionary to describe her. Thankful that their lives were warmed by her wisdom and comforted by her love, her children know her gentle heart and angelic soul will hold a very special place in Heaven.
Bonnie's favorite things were bright colored flowers, all birds and animals, big and small, the New York Times crossword puzzles, classic country music, being home on the farm and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her late husband of 43 years, Warren "Eric" Foster of Franklin, and her siblings, Rolland LeBlanc and Albert LaFrance.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Foster Hurd of Gilford (Randy Corbitt); her son, Warren "Mike" Foster of Franklin; her grandchildren, MacKenzie Hurd, Veronica Hurd and Erica Corbitt; and her great-grandchild, Aiden Miller; as well as her sister, Pamela (LeBlanc) Corneau; her brother, Robert Lafrance; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Instead, her family will be holding a Celebration Of Life. The gathering will be at "The Farm," 131 Lawndale Ave., Franklin, on Saturday, June 24, at 11 am. Bonnie was a quiet and very private person, but the family would love very much to invite all of her friends, classmates and coworkers to share some food, light music and any of their memories and stories of her with them in a comfortable and casual setting.
The family would like to express many thanks to Ray Neun of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home for his tender care and consummate professionalism.
In lieu of flowers, take a minute to do something nice for someone you love or a total stranger without expecting anything in return.
