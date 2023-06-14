Bonita L. Foster, 76

FRANKLIN — Bonita L. (LeBlanc) Foster, 76, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on June 8. Born in Franklin on May 9, 1947, to the late Roland J. LeBlanc and the late Madeline R. Small, she was raised with loving care by her Uncle Frank LaBranie and her Aunt, Grace (Small) LaBranie on their beloved farm in Franklin known as LaBranie’s Poultry Farm.

Also known as "Bon" or "Bonnie," she graduated from Franklin High School in 1965. She then continued her education at Emery School Stenotype Institute of Boston graduating in 1967.

