Bonita B. Favorite

FRANKLIN — Bonita Beverly Favorite, 78, of Franklin, passed peacefully Sunday, Aug. 20, surrounded by family.

Bonnie was born on Feb. 12, 1945, to Richard Leroy Batchelder and Beverly Dora (Johnson) Batchelder. She was raised in Tilton, graduated from Tilton High School, and went on to get her associates degree from Concord Commercial College. Bonnie worked for the Tilton School District, Pike Industries and as a special education paraprofessional in Franklin for 22 years.

