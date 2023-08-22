FRANKLIN — Bonita Beverly Favorite, 78, of Franklin, passed peacefully Sunday, Aug. 20, surrounded by family.
Bonnie was born on Feb. 12, 1945, to Richard Leroy Batchelder and Beverly Dora (Johnson) Batchelder. She was raised in Tilton, graduated from Tilton High School, and went on to get her associates degree from Concord Commercial College. Bonnie worked for the Tilton School District, Pike Industries and as a special education paraprofessional in Franklin for 22 years.
Bonnie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society, Primary and Young Women organizations. She was also a Girl Scout Brownie leader for a local troop.
Bonnie and her husband, George Favorite Jr., were married for 50 years. Bonnie loved to gather with her family, to go camping and to float in the lake at Wellington State Park with George. She was known for always wanting to feed everyone around her and her favorite thing was Hunka Chunka Peanut Butter Fudge ice cream.
Bonnie is predeceased by both of her parents.
She is survived by her devoted husband George; and her three children, Christopher Geddis of Franklin, Kirsten Favorite Smith and her husband Gregg of Keene, and Kate Rose and her husband Alan of Franklin. Bonnie was proud of and adored her grandchildren, Kathy O’Neal, Jonathan Geddis and his wife Elizabeth, Jacob Geddis and his fiancé Ally Mahurin, Carter, Owen and Makenna Smith, Ammon, Kimble and Kora Rose; and her great-granddaughter, Madison O’Neal, with one more great-grandchild on the way. Bonnie’s life was also blessed by her brother, Bruce Batchelder and his wife Sherry of Tilton; and her sister, Barbara Gibbs and her husband Walter of Alton Bay. She had many beloved cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents in her life.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 3 p.m., at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Concord, at 90 Clinton St. It will be followed by an ice cream social celebration.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit neunfuneralhomes.com.
