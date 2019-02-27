LACONIA — Blanche D. Sleeper, 89, passed away at Lakes Region General Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Blanche was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Milton, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Thomas Jr. and Alice (Thomas) Drever. She worked as the vice-president and treasurer for her family's concrete business, Arcon Incorporated, for many years.
In her free time, Blanche loved quilting, skiing, and photography. Most of all, she enjoyed spending summers on Lake Winnispesaukee at the family camp.
Blanche is survived by her sons, Thomas F. Sleeper and his wife, Sherry Sleeper, of Gilford, James G. Sleeper of Gilford, and David A. Sleeper and his wife, Joanne McLean, of Meredith; five grandchildren, Duane Sleeper, Kelley Couture and husband Matt Couture, Marsha Weeks and husband Roger Weeks Jr., Kurtis Sleeper, and Daniel Sleeper; and 11 great-grandchildren, Mark Sargent, Dylan Couture, Dustin Couture, Brady Weeks, Tyler Weeks, Ayla Weeks, Mason Sleeper, Henry Sleeper, Kassius Sleeper, Jagger Sleeper, and Aramis Sleeper; and one great-great-grandchild, Bentley Sargent. Blanche also leaves behind her brothers, Frank T. Drever and his wife, TeeDee, of New York, and Robert G. Drever and his wife, Ginny, of Washington; close friend Paul Rich; and many other loving extended family members and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, F. Robert Sleeper, in 1993; and her infant son, James E. Sleeper.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the Fellowship Hall at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, on Friday, March 8, at 1 p.m.
Burial will take place in the family lot in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
