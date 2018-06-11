GLENCLIFF — Beverly A. Wright, 80, a longtime resident of Gilford, daughter of the late Mervin K. Newton and Helen D. (Rollins) Newton, was called to meet her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 8, 2018.
Bev was born on Aug. 31, 1937, in Wentworth. She held a bachelor’s degree in Education from Plymouth State College, Class of 1967, and her master’s degree in Mathematics Education at Plymouth State College, Class of 1975. She went on to achieve her master’s degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University, Class of 1993.
She was a beloved math teacher at Memorial Jr. High and Laconia High School, ending her 14-year teaching career as a high school math teacher in Gilford in 1979. She switched over to working with information technology at Aavid Engineering in Laconia, Sanders in Nashua and Lockheed Martin in Denver, Colorado. While at Lockheed Martin, she was honored at the Smithsonian as the recipient of one of the 40 Nova Awards (from a total more than 120,000 employees).
The love of Bev’s life was her husband of 62 years, the late Herbert C. Wright, son of the late Freeman E. Wright and Eleanor L. (Fletcher) Wright. Herb and Bev enjoyed constant companionship and lived in Gilford for 35 years, where they raised their family of three children. Bev and Herb also resided in Colorado and then Arizona. They returned to Glencliff in 2007, once again making New Hampshire their permanent residence.
Bev enjoyed doing crafts (embroidery, knitting and sewing), gardening and baking, often making treasured items for family and friends. Combining her love of teaching and crafts, she used her free time in retirement to volunteer at Teens Sew Cool charitable organization, a sewing program for teens and preteens with a goal of giving them skills for the future.
Survivors include her children, Diane Musante and her husband Steve of Marana, Arizona, Donna Wright of Concord, and Eric Wright and his wife Wendy of Bedford; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Brandon, Stephanie and Alyssa Musante, Adam and Aaron Dodge and Dillon Wright; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fay Jacques and Arline Hill; three brothers, Mervin D. Newton, Robert Newton and Ivan Newton; and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews and countless friends.
In addition to her parents, Bev was predeceased by the love of her life, Herbert C. Wright, last December.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, June 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 14, at 11 a.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be immediately following the service at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship, PO Box 146, Concord NH 03302; or to the Teens Sew Cool, 32211 S. Hancock Drive, Oracle, AZ, or call Linda at 1-520-333-4256 to arrange for a donation.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
