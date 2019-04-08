NORTHFIELD — Beverly M. Huckins, 89, of Northfield, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on April 5, 2019.
She was born in Northfield on March 24, 1930, the daughter of Dean and Leah (Tilton) Lockwood. Beverly was raised in Northfield where she attended local schools.
She was employed for 26 years at the Tilton Tannery and later at the New Hampshire Veterans' Home prior to retirement.
Beverly attended St. Mary of the Assumption Church and was the widow of Philip Huckins who died in 1974.
Beverly enjoyed traveling on their many trips with her brother, Dean, and his family.
Family members include three children, Gary Lockwood and wife Helen, Debora King and husband Mark, all of Northfield, and Gloria Connor of Belmont; three grandchildren, Philip King, Avidy King, and Shawn Connor; three great-grandchildren, Desiree Kuchinsky, Mason King, and Garrett King; her sister, Emma Smith of Franklin; her brother, Neil Lockwood of Washington state; and a niece and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Dean Lockwood, Daisy Caldwell, Earl Lockwood, and James Lockwood.
There will be a funeral service on Friday, April 12, at 5 p.m. at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Tilton, later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Beverly may be made to Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
