GILFORD — Beverly Young LaBrique, 98, of Gilford, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Genesis Wolfeboro Bay Center.
Beverly was born March 13, 1924 in Ashland, to Otis G. Young and Vernie I. (Durant) Young.
Beverly was a Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy. She attended Vesper George School of Art in Boston. She worked as an office administrator for Young Insurance Agency in Ashland, for the Town of Ashland, and for Pemi-Baker Home Healthcare. She was a 50+ year communicant of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Ashland, was a member of the American Legion Dupuis-Cross Post #15, and the Granite State Waves. She loved to play the organ, to paint, read and poetry.
She is survived by her son Stephen LaBrique, North Andover, MA; and her daughter, Debra Roy, Ashland, NH; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Merrick LaBrique; her brother, Rexford Young; and sisters, Lee Walker, Lillian Young, Evelyn Tilton, Madalene Landroche, and Laetitia Ash.
A Graveside Service with Navy military honors will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.