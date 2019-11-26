FRANKLIN — Beverly L. (Cilley) Sargent, 90, of Franklin, died on Nov. 22, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia, after a long period of illness. She was surrounded by her loving children and extended family members.
She was born in Franklin on Aug. 27, 1929, the daughter of Allen and Dorothy (Morrill) Cilley. Beverly graduated from Franklin High School in 1947.
Beverly loved to dance, travel, tend her gardens, play cards with her siblings, listen to country music, go on bus trips to Foxwoods, and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
She was a lifetime member of Franklin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1698. She was active in The Cooties and the Red Hatters.
She was retired from the Iona Savings Bank in Tilton where she was head teller.
Beverly was predeceased by her husbands, Van M. Barlow Sr., John W. Maynard Sr., and Colin Chapman; a son, Allen C. Barlow; and her siblings, Charlotte Sutton, Emma Sharon, Evelyn Hurd, and Wayne Cilley.
Family members include her five children, Laurie Barlow of Gilford, Susan Barlow DePopolo and her husband, Joe, of Alton, Nancy Barlow Nault and her husband, George, of Northfield, Van Barlow and his wife, Cathy, of New Hampton, and John W. Maynard Jr. and his wife, Laura, of Tilton; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Patricia Chase, Virginia Fecteau and husband Gerald (Joe), Kathy Lavigne and her husband, Frank, and sister-in-law Lorraine Cilley, all of Franklin, Glenn Cilley and his wife, Valerie, of Hill, and Karl Grant of Concord; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service and burial at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Cemetery Chapel, Boscawen, on Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her Memory may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235; or a charity or one’s choosing.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
