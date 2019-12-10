MEREDITH — Beverly June Stebbins, 71, of True Road, died on Nov. 20, 2019, surrounded by her family at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, after a long battle with COPD.
Beverly was born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Lancaster, daughter of the late William and Alfreda (Wright) Westover.
Beverly worked as a CNA at Lakes Region General Hospital for 19 years, and then at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home in Tilton, until her retirement.
Beverly loved crafts, knitting, crochet, puzzles, card games, gardening, and spending time with family.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard Stebbins; three sons, Robert E. Bean Jr., Sean E. Bean, and Harleigh R.L. Stebbins; a daughter, Patricia A. Bean; a brother, Ken Westover Sr.; two sisters, Millie Brann and Dot Wentworth; and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by five brothers, William Westover Jr., Donny Westover, Dale Westover, John Westover, and Rodger Westover; and a sister, Elizabeth Belandchard.
There will be no calling hours.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring of 2020.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
