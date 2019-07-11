CAMPTON — Beverly F. Sanborn, 94, of Campton, died at her home on July 5, 2019, after a period of failing health.
Born in Brockton, Massachusetts, on March 3, 1925, she was the daughter of William and Ena Pearl (Roundsfell) Bassett. She grew up in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and graduated from Bridgewater High School. She also attended secretarial school in Brockton.
Beverly married Francis Sanborn in 1949 and resided in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, for many years. They moved their family to Campton, New Hampshire, in 1966.
Beverly worked as a secretary for the Knapp Shoe Company for many years and as an assembler for the Sprague Electric Company, in Plymouth, until her retirement in 1987.
Beverly was an active member of the Campton Baptist Church. She was a devout believer in her faith and helped with many church suppers and yard sales. She felt she lived a good life and was very blessed.
Beverly was predeceased in September 2011 by her husband of 62 years, Francis Webster Sanborn, and her son, David W. Sanborn, on July 5, 2013.
Beverly is survived by her children, Susan Cheney and Linda Edmonds, both of Campton, Nancy Joy of Newbury, Vermont, Bonnie Beauchard of Charleston, Maine, and James R. Sanborn of Thornton; 18 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
There will be a funeral service in the Campton Baptist Church on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Michael Pelletier, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Blair Cemetery, Campton.
Memorial donations may be made to Pemi-Baker Hospice, 101 Boulder Point, Plymouth, NH. 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
