NORTHFIELD — Beverly (Morse) DeLong passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020, after a long illness.
Born in Canaan, NH, November 20, 1945, Beverly lived in Northfield, NH with her significant other, Harold Prentice. She was predeceased by her parents, Violet S. and Charles E. Morse of Canaan.
Beverly leaves behind four children, Katherine (DeLong) Ploof and husband Richard of Vermont, Tina (DeLong) Nealy and husband Larry of North Carolina, David DeLong and wife Mary of New Hamphshire, and Louis “Jim” DeLong and wife Jody of Maine; 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Also surviving are brothers, Edward Morse and wife Darleen, Roy Morse and wife Vanessa, all of Canaan, NH; sisters, Jennie (Morse) Lyons of Philpot, Kentucky, and Donna (Morse) Brough and husband Norman of Laconia, NH.
Besides the love of her family, Beverly loved playing bingo and cards with her many friends.
Final arrangements will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
