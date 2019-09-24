NORTHFIELD — Mrs. Beverly Ann Cullen, 83, of Northfield, died at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on Sept. 22, 2019, following a sudden illness. She was currently a resident of Golden Crest in Franklin.
She was born in Concord on Feb. 12, 1936, the daughter of Leon and Ann (Pritchard) Fortune. Beverly was raised in Penacook and graduated from Saint John’s High School in 1953.
She served in the U.S. Navy in 1954-1955.
Beverly and her late husband, Roland T. “Tubby” Cullen Sr., owned and operated Cullen Concrete Form Co., Inc. for many years. After they retired, they traveled throughout the United States with their motor home and were fortunate enough to travel to Spain and Italy.
She was an active parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Tilton. Beverly served on several boards and committees in the church and organized the annual Strawberry Festival and thrift sale for many years. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister.
She helped out at the Bread and Roses Soup Kitchen in Franklin for 17 years and helped establish the Tilton-Northfield-Sanbornton Christmas Fund in 1987. Beverly was once named the Northfield Citizen of the Year for her years of giving to the community.
Family members include her children, Dawn Hebert of Sanbornton, Christine Raffaelly and husband John, Melinda Brown and husband Bruce, Roland T. Cullen Jr. and wife Valerie, Michael Cullen and wife Diane, and Douglas Cullen and wife Kim, all of Northfield, and Delana Cullen of Laconia; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her many friends and the residents and staff of Golden Crest Assisted Living Facility.
She was predeceased by her husband, Roland T. “Tubby” Cullen Sr., in 2009; a great grandchild, Adalyn Petty; and two sisters, Carmen Bolduc and June Page.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield.
There will be a Mass celebrating Beverly’s life at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 16 Chestnut St., Tilton, on Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Tilton.
Instead of flowers, donations are requested to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Food Pantry, c/o St. Gabriel Catholic Church, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235; or to the T-N-S Christmas Fund, PO Box 599, Tilton, NH.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
