Beverly A. Wood, 95

BRISTOL — Beverly Ann Wood “Bebe,” of Bristol, passed on August 14, 2021, at the age of 95. She was born in Salem, Massachusetts on June 10, 1926. She spent her childhood in Marblehead, Massachusetts with her parents, Samuel and Margaret Walker, her older late sister, Pricilla “Skip” Lane of Bar Harbor, Maine, and her late twin brother, Ben Walker of Bellevue, Idaho.
Beverly graduated from Colby College in New London, NH in 1946. She remained head agent and reunion chairman for many years. Bebe truly enjoyed her time there and the lifelong friendships! After school she traveled to Sun Valley Idaho and became a “Ski Bum” for four years. Bebe skied with the best of the bums, even making it into “Life Magazine” February 27, 1950. One of the great skiers was Ed Scott better known as “Scotty” who in 1958 invented the modern-day aluminum ski pole.
In 1951 Beverly married her beloved husband Walter O. Wood, who predeceased her. He was a Dartmouth graduate and Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC.
On their journey together Walter furthered his education and career throughout the multiple states they traveled. This took them from Tulsa, Oklahoma — Bangor, Maine — New York City – Westernport, Maryland — Charleston, South Carolina — Stamford, Connecticut.
Beverly and Walter finally moved to Bristol, NH in 1963. Beverly fell in love with the Lakes and Mountains of NH. She was the Director of the Ragged Mountain Jr. Ski Program which ran for over 26 seasons hosting over 100 kids weekly from the surrounding schools. Till this day there are students that now have their own families and come up to Bebe and thank her for teaching them how to ski!
Bebe has been a part of the Professional Ski Instructors of America for over 40 years. She retired from the slopes (at 85) but remained a greeter at Ragged Mountain till she was 90. With her love of skiing Ragged Mountain honored her with titling their new program “Bebe Wood Free Learning to Ski and Ride Program” she was very honored and humbled by this. Four years ago, she was given the “Lifetime Achievement Award” in recognition of her-lasting commitment to growing the sport of skiing in New Hampshire.
One of Bebe’s other loves was the Tapply Thompson Community Center which she was a lifetime member. She has been a strong supporter of their many activities. One her favorites would be Santa’s Workshop and watching the thousands of kids enjoy this incredible event. Other Community involvements have been volunteering for the Bristol Community Services and being a member of the Bristol United Church of Christ. In the early years Bebe helped instruct many first aid classes with her late husband Walter.
Bebe’s other cherished passion was the Squam Lakes Science Center where she was a docent for 13 years. Her love of animals and to watch the hundreds of families come from all over New England to see the live shows and demonstrations truly put a smile on her face.
Bebe loved her summer home on Squam Lake. For 56 years she would arrive in early May and stay till mid-October…she would always say there is not a better view in NH! Through the years she so enjoyed taking long boat rides — waterskiing — sailing — windsurfing — going fishing and listening to the loons. She always loved seeing her kids and grandkids enjoy a water ski run; especially her grandson William who also resided in NH. Bebe always said the vacuuming and cleaning can wait! Let us take a swim in the lake and just float with friends.
Bristol will always be dear to Bebe’s heart with lifelong friendships of amazing people with small town spirit that cannot be beat. She truly loved going to breakfast at Gillies and spending time at Twin Design! One of Bebe’s favorite quotes was “you will not find a better place to raise a family.”
Beverly Wood is survived by her four children and one daughter-in-law, Sharon Harvey of Merrill, Wisconsin; Brad Wood of Lexington, South Carolina; Les Wood of Montpelier, Virginia; Ken and Tracy Wood of Franklin, New Hampshire; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to the great staff at Golden View Health Care Center, they have been truly amazing over the years.
There will be a private celebration of life service scheduled for a later date.
Being community minded, in lieu of flowers, any donations should be made to the Tapply Thompson Community Center, 30 North Main St., Bristol, NH 03222. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol, to share a memory or leave a note, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
