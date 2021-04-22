GILFORD — Beverly Ann Moulton, 82, of Cherry Valley Road, died on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Concord Hospital.
Beverly was born on November 12, 1938 in Laconia, the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Ryan) Francoeur. She was a lifelong resident of Gilford and graduated from Laconia High School.
Beverly enjoyed cross stitching, crafting, and sewing. She also enjoyed doting on the family cats, visiting with friends, and especially, spending time with her family. She was a lover of the ocean where many fond memories were formed during family vacations at Moody Beach, Maine.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Ronald Moulton; two sons, Stephen Moulton of Gilford, and Dennis Moulton, and his wife, Dr. Maureen Gallagher, of Portsmouth. In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by a son, Douglas Moulton.
There will be no calling hours.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Graveside Service will follow in the family plot in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Beverly’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.