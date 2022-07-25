Beverly A. Fortier, 86

LAKEPORT — Beverly “Marlene” A. (Allen) Fortier, 86 of Lakeport, NH, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, surrounded by her husband and sons.
She was born July 19, 1935, in Laconia. She married Armand Fortier in 1955. They made their home in Lakeport.
Marlene was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She could always make you smile. She loved to garden, travel, go to Mohegan Sun and Las Vegas, but her favorite was trips to the ocean to walk the beach. Marlene was an owner, alongside her husband, of Northeast Tire Service which they started in 1969. On top of working there she spent most of her time raising her two sons. She always said that being a Mom was the best job ever.
She was survived and will be missed dearly by her husband, of 67 years, Armand J. Fortier; her two sons, John F. Fortier and his significant other Doris Fontone, of Sanbornton, and Jeffrey S. Fortier and his significant other Stacie Buttinger, of Laconia.
Marlene will be missed by many.
There will be no services at his time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
