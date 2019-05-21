LACONIA — Our Mum, Beverly A. (Watson) Collins, born July 18, 1938, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, a loving and devoted wife of 62 years to our selfless dad, Donald V. Collins, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019, after a long illness.
Beverly was predeceased by her son, Donald Jr., who was married to Ronald Williams.
We, her three daughters, Deborah, Karen and Kelly, along with our spouses, Dana Pendergast, Richard Bray and Katie Collins, all mourn the loss of such a special woman whose love and tender care of animals, especially felines, greatly impacted all of our lives. She was caring and compassionate with friends as well as strangers.
Affectionately called “Bingo Bev”, she loved to attend social organizations and church halls to play her favorite game and try her luck at bringing home the coverall.
After graduating from Lawrence High School, she married her sweetheart, Donald, in 1957. They lived in Lawrence for many years, raising their children there. After retirement, they moved to Gilford.
Mom was a good cook, but she had a passion for baking sweets and lovely desserts. No one made a better bread pudding, pecan pie or cheesecake! She loved to be outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping trips to the mountains of New Hampshire or the seacoast of Maine.
Beverly enjoyed her six grandchildren, Alexis, Cassandra, Eleni, Kyle, Christopher and Mitchell, and her four step-grandchildren, Liza, Nicholas, Matthew, and Bryan. She is also survived by her siblings, Frank, Linda, Richard, Earlene and Gary.
Beverly, loving mom, wife, and dedicated family matriarch, will be forever missed.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
