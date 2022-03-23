Beverly A. Carter, 74

BELMONT — Beverly Ann Carter, 74, of Belmont, passed away on March 12, 2022.
Beverly worked locally at a couple of places until the mid-1980s, and then she started her own catering business. She made good friends over the years from swap meets and flea markets to her auctions that she catered at all those different events where she made many, many, many good friends, and close relationships. Most everything Bev made was from scratch and the “old fashioned way,” as everyone would take notice.
Beverly loved to ride motorcycles and lived that biker lifestyle. She enjoyed going out on Fridays with her girlfriends for their weekly ritual. She also loved to be with the family on the holidays as she opened her home put on a huge feast at her house every Thanksgiving and Christmas.
But most of all, Beverly loved and cherished her grandchildren with all her heart. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed.
Beverly is survived by her mother, Arlene Beede of Laconia; her son, Chris Carter and his wife Kathy of Meredith; grandson, Andrew Carter, also of Meredith; stepson, Kevin Hilliard of New Hampton.
Beverly also leaves behind two brothers, Charlie Beede and his wife Cindy of Laconia and Peter Beede and his wife Barbara, and their kids Peter Jr. and Stacy from Moultonborough.
Calling hours will be Monday, March 28, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at The Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 DW Highway, Meredith, NH.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. To sign Beverly’s Book of memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
