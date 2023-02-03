BOW — Beverly A. Briand, 88, of Bow, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 9.
She was born on April 29, 1934, to the late Victor Randolph Randlett and Phyllis (Titus) of Concord. Beverly grew up in Concord and was educated in the Concord public school system. During the early years of her career, she was known as “The Lunch Lady” at Merrimack Valley High School before working at Beede Electric. Later she went to work for Jay Cate as an administrative assistant for the director of nursing at the New Hampshire State Hospital.
Beverly met the love of her life 33+ years ago and they are now together again. She was predeceased by her loving husband Edward in September 2022. The love they had for each other was immeasurable. Beverly took great pride in helping care for her husband as his health started to fail.
She enjoyed stopping at every yard sale she saw, spending time with her loving family and friends, traveling and camping in her earlier years. Beverly loved keeping her hands busy, she made many quilts, knit and crocheted hundreds of hats, mittens, and scarves. The list of creative crafts was as endless as Beverly’s imagination. She had and loved many animals throughout her life.
Beverly is survived by her daughters, Nancy Lee Dionne; Nelson Couch, Carole Cummings; Randy, Liane Sauerheber; John, Cheryl Faucher; Mario, Gail Marcouillier, Brenda Steadman; Bruce, Kathy Harrington; Dave; and her sons, Duane Briand; Maria, Neil Briand; Martha and Jeffery Briand; Chris. She is predeceased by her sons, Jim Ham III and Mark Briand. Beverly will also be missed by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held from 10 to noon on Friday, Feb. 10, at Bennett Funeral Home located at 209 N. Main St., Concord, with a memorial service to begin at noon. A burial will follow immediately at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery located at 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bennettfuneral.com for the Briand family.
